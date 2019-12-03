Clay Township housing plans proceeding after being downsized

A Clay Township project that will provide more housing is proceeding after being "right-sized."

Trees on the 4-acre site off Cleveland Road, east of Juniper Road, are being cleared for construction. Buildings on the property are being vacated and will soon be demolished.

The original plans called for 28 three-story multifamily row houses, which drew criticism from nearby residents who live in single-family homes

The new downsized plans for the site call for a dozen single-family homes with no direct access to Cleveland Road.

