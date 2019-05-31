Clay High School student makes history with number of class credits

Mikayla Sorensen is just more than a week away from graduating high school. Her time at Clay High School didn't just keep her busy, it made history: Sorensen earned more class credit than any other student in the history of the South Bend Community School Corporation.

"I've been here four years waiting for that moment," Sorensen said. "I can't wait, honestly."

Sorensen didn't just focus on her studies while a high school student. She had a part-time job, played on the soccer team, participated in theater and mock trial, and worked on her passion of cooking.

"To graduate, you have to have 40 credits," Sorensen explained. "The technical honors you have to have around 50, and I will have 73 credits."

Sorensen will be the first student in the district to ever graduate with that many credits.

"I told her she's going to be successful, because she's already shown she has the work ethic, and I think that's huge and that's key," Clay High School Principal Tim Pletcher said.

Mikayla didn't just achieve this overnight; in fact, she had all of her high school career planned out by the time she left middle school.

"Unfortunately, I don't see stories like this enough, so we need to put a premium on kids," Pletcher said.

Sorensen has some advice for other students.

"Stick with it," she said. "You won't have a lot of time to hang out with your friends, but if you join the right club like theater, it's an amazing club and you make great friends."

Sorensen is headed to college in the fall to major in chemistry with a minor in culinary arts, hopeful to one day go to law school.

Before she's even set foot on campus, Sorensen has already completed enough credits needed for her first year of college, a remarkable feat for such a talented young woman.

