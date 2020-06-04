Clay High School holds cap & gown senior celebration for seniors

Faculty and staff held a student celebration-style cap and gown pickup for Clay High School seniors Thursday.

Students were given a physically distant send off one last time before graduation while picking up athletic and academic awards.​

Along with recieving their cap and gowns, seniors also recieved their very own yard sign all while staying in their cars.​

Students and staff say they are thankful to still be able to celebrate seniors despite the unusual circumstances.​

"​This senior class specifically has risen way above what we ever could have expected," says Meghan Beard, the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet facilitator at Clay High School.

Lucy Beard, Meghan Beard's daughter, is a graduating senior at Clay High School this year. She says the love from faculty and staff, like her mom, have made things easier during the pandemic.

"I'm just so thankful about faculty and staff and how they care about all of the seniors," Lucy Beard says.

The next step for graduating seniors is the graduation ceremony, which will take place this year at Four Winds Field -- in person -- on the weekend of July 24th.​