Clay High School graduating class honored with billboard

The graduating class at South Bend's Clay High School is being recognized in a big way.

Pictures of over 200 graduates are being displayed on a billboard at SR 23, just west of Ironwood.

The tribute was the idea of a Clay teacher who used money from the class account and parent donations to pay for it.

“They're finally being recognized for some of the accomplishments and it's been challenging because we are separated we really can't see them and comfort them that kind of thing,” Greg Harris said. “I miss the kids. I miss the interactions with them, their smiles, their hugs, their concerns, their everyday kid-ness.”

