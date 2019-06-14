Clay HS teacher retires after 50 years

Generations of students at Clay High School know the name Dan Kasper. He’s not just a teacher, mentor or friend; he’s a staple of the school.

The beloved teacher is gearing up for his next assignment: retirement.

"Dan is Clay High School," co-worker of more than 30 years Greg Harris said. "He personifies what we would like Clay to be in the community. That is love everyone, be generous, be kind."

"You don’t stay here 50 years if you don’t want to," Kasper said. "The biggest moments I’ve had is the connection with kids."

Kasper has taught a variety of subjects and coached numerous teams during his tenure. He's also had the privilege of teaching generations of students.

Darcy King-Oblenis was one of those students. Her parent’s worked at Clay High School, and she soon became one of Kasper’s students.

"My siblings and I had him, and my biggest joy was coming back and working with him," King-Oblenis said.

Kasper is more than just a former teacher, co-worker or mentor.

"He's in my heart," King-Oblenis said.

Newscenter 16's Lindsay Stone spoke to Dan about his departure from a place he loves so much.

"I will miss a great deal about this place and these people," Kasper said.

The beloved teacher is being honored at a public open house Saturday, June 15. It will be at Clay High School from noon-4 p.m., and are all encouraged to attend.

