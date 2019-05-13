Clay HS student faces expulsion for sending school fight video to WNDU

The South Bend Community School Corporation is responding after a Clay High School student said the school is requesting he be expelled for sending video of a school fight to WNDU. He says he filmed the incident on his cellphone.

The footage aired in the evening newscasts Thursday, hours after the St. Joseph County Police Department said they responded to a fight that broke out between two students in the Clay High School cafeteria. That fight then spawned other fights.

A SBCSC spokesman said, “Although federal laws prohibit us from commenting on an individual student matter, all students are afforded 'student due process.' This means that students who allegedly violate school rules are told what they did, what rule was violated and are given a chance to respond to the allegations being made."

The student said he was suspended on Friday, May 10.

He gave NewsCenter 16 a copy of his suspension report. It states he was disciplined because he sent the fight video to a local news station. WNDU is mentioned specifically.

In an interview Monday with NewsCenter 16, the student was asked why he gave the station the cellphone video.

“It was me letting the public know what really goes down at this school, what they really aren’t doing right and what they are doing right,” he said.

Of the things that are being done right, the student says Clay High School offers solid after-school programs.

But he is unhappy with what he claims are harsh student conduct penalties.

“I don’t get why I should be expelled for something this small,” he said. “Like, in the student handbook, it doesn’t say I cannot send video to a local news station.”

The South Bend School Community Corporation handbook for high school student conduct indicates students could face "possible due process expulsion" for taking or showing pictures without getting the permission from students or staff in a situation not related to a school purpose or educational function.

The student said his expulsion hearing is Tuesday, May 14.

