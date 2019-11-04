Clay HS senior heads to the Big Apple

Most high school seniors are thinking about football games and school dances. Madison Kopec, on the other hand, is dreaming of New York City.

The Clay High School senior is headed to the Big Apple after being cast in a new musical called "Indigo."

The South Bend native couldn't believe she was chosen for the role, and it's a character she says really resonates with her.

"I'm on the autism spectrum myself, and I'm a big advocate for others on the spectrum," Kopec said. "Hopefully, there will be more opportunities for people who are differently abled to live out their performance dreams."

Kopec is hoping her story inspires others to follow their dreams.

