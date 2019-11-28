Clay Fire kicked off annual program to increase fire safety awareness

If you drive by the Clay Fire Department on Cleveland Road, you may notice a big wreath.

For over 10 years, this fire department has teamed up with other fire departments across the country for the “Keep the Wreath Red” program.

The program is designed to increase fire safety awareness during the holiday season.

“So today is the busiest day of the year for the fire service when it comes to home fires, and then followed by Christmas and Christmas Eve,” said Battalion Chief with Clay Fire, Todd Hurley.

If crews respond to a house fire that is deemed preventable, they will replace a red bulb with a white one.

“People will stop in and ask us about it, and sometimes they are shocked with the amount of bulbs that change during this time period, from the red to white,” Hurley said.

The goal though is to keep all the bulbs red.

Hurley shared some fire safety tips to prevent house fires.

For example, do not leave food unattended; keep your stove top clear of any flammable items; have a fire extinguisher close by; and make sure your smoke detectors are working.

“It’s sad to see somebody lose all their possessions or even a life due to something that’s preventable, if you take a little extra time and you are not in a hurry, and you’re paying attention to what you’re doing,” Hurley said.

The program runs through January first.

The department’s community risk reduction division leads this program in South Bend.

