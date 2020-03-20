Classrooms closed but John Glenn Schools busing meals to students

Schools in Michiana are still trying to keep students fed as classrooms across the country are empty after shut downs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

16 News Now went to North Liberty to see how John Glenn Schools are passing out meals to students.

Classrooms might be closed for John Glenn Schools, but the district is making sure that kids get the food they need as they continue with eLearning at home.

"Our school corporation has a 50% free and reduced lunch population. so its always on our minds to provide kids proper nutrition," John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell says.

John Glenn Schools is actually bussing out meals to parts of their school district so students and family can come pick them up.

"There's kids that when they come to school they sometimes get breakfast and then lunch and sometimes that maybe the only meals they could possible get,” Chris Manering says. He’s the Assistant Principal at John Glenn High School.

Five buses in total head to 22 different stops around the district, meal packs are also available for pick up at North Liberty Elementary School and Walkerton Elementary. John Glenn Schools says over 400 hundred meals are dished out daily by food workers and volunteers.

"Our bus drivers are doing a phenomenal job of getting those meals out. We've had teachers, support staff, administrators, superintendents, everybody is chipping in to contribute to pack those meals and it’s been really, really neat to see our community coming together and rallying for our students," Pat Crones says. He’s the Co-President of John Glenn Teachers Association.

Making sure that in these unprecedented times, students are still taken care of.

"In the worst circumstances come the greatest opportunities and this scar is going to be turned into a star. The John Glenn education process and the John Glenn Community will be even stronger and more beneficial for kids than it was before this situation began,” Superintendent Winchell says.

It’s not only John Glenn Schools that are doing a program like this. There are plenty of other schools in the area that are handing out meals for kids.

The following schools have meal programs in effect.

Penn Harris Madison

South Bend Schools

School City of Mishawaka

Concord Community Schools

