City reveals traffic calming plans for Harter Heights neighborhood

Residents in one South Bend neighborhood say they are tired of being awakened at 3 a.m. when local bars close and now they are demanding action.

“Honestly I can't wait to leave on a week's vacation!” one resident said. “I just want to leave!”

Residents of one South Bend neighborhood want a vacation not away from work, but away from the increased traffic and noise.

Those in the Harter Heights neighborhood say the addition of Eddy Street Commons and Brothers has created nonstop commotion in the area.

“It's nothing but noise and traffic,” former Harter Heights resident Jessica Payne said. “The middle of the night is nothing but hooting and hollering. Friday and Saturday nights have gotten nothing but intolerable.”

Intolerable enough that just last week Jessica Payne and her husband moved out of their home of 25 years to escape it.

“It's creating a serious safety risk for those residents that are still in the neighborhood,” Payne said. “It is a very easy, logical fix.”

Neighbors want the city to put up residential parking only signs to help combat the crowds.

“Everybody seemed to unanimously say, ‘yes this is a big problem,”’ Payne said. ‘“This is something that we have to work to fix and we absolutely understand how it has impacted your neighborhood so quickly.’”

Tuesday night the city revealed its comprehensive traffic calming plan to concerned residents.

“The city's been taking a number of different studies whether it be traffic calming, whether it be parking, really trying to be as responsive as possible to the neighborhood issues because there are some serious issues,” council member at-large Gavin Ferlic said.

Part of the comprehensive traffic calming plan is to slow down parts of Howard street including right near Kelly Park.

Other parts of the plan include temporary traffic circles, enhanced cross walks and studies involving all-way stop signs and residential parking.

For residents, they want to see improvement quickly.

It's really become overwhelming and we just dream of a change but we haven't reached one,” one resident said.

Council member Ferlic offers this advice to those of Harter Heights.

“Keep on calling council members,” Ferlic said. “Keep on calling the administration and keep on voicing your concerns and addressing and bringing up potential solutions.”

The city plans to implement the traffic calming plan in the next couple of weeks as the materials have already been ordered.

