City, public discuss potential move for Mishawaka City Hall

The Mishawaka Common Council heard from the mayor and members of the public over the city's request to move city hall.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood announced earlier this month a plan to have City Hall, the police department and Mishawaka Utilities all under one roof. Wood wants the city to buy the Liberty Mutual building on Lincolnway West, right in the heart of downtown.

The plan will cost the city $2.35 million, with the money coming from tax increment financing, or TIF, funds.

"We think that this project is the right move for the city of Mishawaka and the way we do business and the way we serve our customers," Wood said. "And so, getting back to our city center, we think, is important at this point in time, when our downtown is really experiencing transformation and a lot of growth right now."

The common council members will be voting on the proposal at their next meeting Aug. 5. It will then go to the redevelopment commission for approval on Aug. 19.

There will be a public hearing in early August as well.

