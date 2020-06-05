City of South Bend in no hurry to close Roseland Isolation Center

The City of South Bend is in no hurry to close its isolation center in

Roseland.

South Bend booked the Motel 6 in Roseland to house homeless people who had no place else to quarantine or ride out coronavirus related concerns.

While the city reserved 84 beds, only two were being used there today.

Given that the original agreement carries a June 13 expiration date, town officials felt perhaps it was time to phase out the facility.

South Bend’s mayor disagrees.

“Even though the numbers have been encouraging, declining even over the past few weeks, there’s still a need for this center into the future," Mayor James Mueller said. "We’re working with Dr. Fox and our county health officials to make sure we have the right resources to protect community, our vulnerable residents.”

The city does have an option to extend the agreement through mid-July and it looks like that’s what will happen.

The city set a cutoff date of July 5 for accepting new residents at the facility.