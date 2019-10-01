City of South Bend and students invest in safer intersections

During the past week, construction crews in South Bend installed temporary speed humps and painted the crosswalk on Lafayette Boulevard near Madison STEAM Academy, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Indiana State Health Department.

On Tuesday, students put the finishing touches on the project by painting cub prints on the sidewalk to help guide other students across the intersection safely.

One student told 16 News Now why she thinks this intersection needs some extra safety precautions

“My sister was coming to pick me up and there was a bus coming, and I was about to walk, and I looked both ways and the bus wasn't there. But when I tried to walk across the street, the bus was right there, about to run me over,” fourth-grader Audrey Reese said.

Now that many of these new safety measures are in place, the city is planning on studying how they impact traffic in the intersection.

“After today, we will begin monitoring the traffic flow to understand the speeds of vehicles and if these measures have had an impact on the speed,” South Bend community investment director Jitin Kain said.

Students said they will use this intersection often to get from the school to the new playground being built across the street.

