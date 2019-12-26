City of Knox collaborating with Ball State for community development project

After the first of the year, the City of Knox will begin a collaborative community development project with Ball State University.

With the help of our reporting partners at WKVI, we've learned that city officials are working with the university towards a revitalization plan that will include designs for a proposed downtown façade program.

They'll hold an initial community forum on Thursday, January 16th to gather feedback from community members. This will also be a chance to hear from the program director on more specific plans for the project.