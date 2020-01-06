City of Elkhart weeks away from changes to Elkhart River dam

The Elkhart River dam in downtown Elkhart is a daring 8 feet tall.

It’s also failing, which is why the city originally planned to remove it entirely. But thanks to a new design by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Elkhart aquatic biologist Daragh Deegan says they won’t have to.

“If they took the whole dam out, they could potentially impact bridges upstream from the current. And so they decided that it’d be better if they just lowered it by 5 feet,” Deegan said.

Work to modify the river dam is expected to begin by mid-January.

By lowering the dam, Deegan says it will open up new opportunities for residents to kayak and canoe through the river dam and into the St. Joseph River, something they couldn’t do before.

“When they get to the Elkhart River dam, they’re essentially stopped; they cannot go any further. By removing the dam now, they are going to have a free flow through the dam and down into the St. Joseph River,” Deegan said.

The project is expected to cost $2.4 million to complete, with $1.3 million funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The rest will be funded by the city and a river enhancement program.

Deegan says while kayaking and canoeing is an exciting benefit to this project, it’s not the most important one.

“Ultimately, from my perspective, the greatest benefit of the project will be allowing 15 species of fish that aren’t in the Elkhart River to be able to swim back in the Elkhart River,” Deegan said.

Enhancing both eco life and residential life, the river dam project has one last thing to offer.

“The city also incorporated this into a larger river district project. We’re trying to do things to beautify Elkhart, bring people in, and so this is just another one of those features that we are doing to try and enhance the quality of life for the residents in Elkhart,” Deegan said.

The city of Elkhart will also be adding a canoe portage access point for people to go in and out with their canoes or kayaks.

The project is expected to be completed by this spring. However, water levels may influence the project as it progresses

