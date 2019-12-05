City of Bridgman's Weko Beach House threatened by rising waters

The City of Bridgman is looking to combat erosion and save a beach house from those rising water levels along lake shore. They're asking for help from the public to help fill one thousand sand bags this Saturday.

"Well it’s excessive water levels, it's cyclical, it will eventually go down but nobody knows when,” Jon Veersma says. He was biking along the lake on Thursday.

Those rising water levels are threatening the Weko Beach House.

"So Saturday we are having the volunteers from the community come down and help us sandbag the beach house,” Milo Root, Director of Parks and Recreation in Bridgman says.

Those Lake Michigan waters are about 100 feet from the house as of Thursday. The fear is that these water levels are going to continue to rise, hence why they need the sandbags to avoid water getting all the way up to the house.

"The idea behind the sandbags is at the very least to slow the water's approachment to the beach house, to try to take out some of the beating the waves may put on the side of the beach house and actually keep the water hopefully from getting to the house,” Root says.

The Weko Beach House has been a community staple since 1928 and it has been a host to a variety of events over the years. As the years have passed, the lake continues to rise.

"The water intake that's out there, maybe 30 yards right now, we used to be able to run on the lake side of that, on dry sand, so the water has come up a long ways from there,” Pete Perron says.

If you want to help out, the Parks and Recreation department says you can show up Saturday at 10am, make sure you bring gloves and a shovel if you can. They have one thousand bags to fill, those bags given by the Army Corp of Engineers. So they'll need all hands on deck, to protect the beach house.

"The beach house is a valuable asset to the parks department, to our community as a whole, so it’s pretty essential that we protect this beach house, that its safe, that its secure and that its going to be stable moving forward in 2020,” Root says.