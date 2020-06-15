City leaders talk police reform and racial injustice

South Bend city leaders held a press conference to talk police reforms and racial injustice at the Howard Park Event Center.

City leaders were discussing what is coming down the pipeline in terms of policy changes and making statements on the what happened to George Floyd.

Mayor Mueller along with Chief of Police Scott Ruszkowski discussed a ban on choke holds the could be released within a week. That'll be a change to the use of force policy.

Also something talked about for quite some time, a plan for a discipline matrix for police will soon be made public.

Diversity and Inclusion Officer Michael Patton was also on hand and he discussed more diversity training for city staff and having more discussions about race issues with South Bend employees and the community.

Mayor Mueller assured everyone that with the departure of Common Council member Tim Scott, making reforms happen won't be an issue.

"These reforms are shared by at least the majority of our community, and certainly I beleive they're shared by the vast majority of the Democratic Party. So I'm confident as the party process moves forward and they find a replacement that we will have a new council member filling that spot that will be committed to making these things happen," Mayor James Mueller says.

Local faith leaders who have had discussions with the mayor about policy reforms also speaking out today.

"One of the things we need to focus on in addition to what the mayor has done, we really want to commend him for what he's done, the other important factor would be to connect the policies with the mission statement. The mission statement basically says to serve an protect we want to make sure that mission statement is in correlation with the policies of the south bend police department, JB James Williams says. He is the pastor at Abundant Faith Family Ministries

Chiek Ruszkowski shared his thoughts on what happened to George Floyd.

"Any cop who thinks or relishes in this idea that what we saw was acceptable needs to turn in their badge right now. And those who know officers that may feel that way need to tell us so we can take the badge from them," Chief Ruszkowski says.

We'll have to wait an see what specific plans the city has in store when those policies changes and discipline matrix plans are made public in about a week.