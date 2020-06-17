Cinemark Movies 14 scheduled to reopen July 10

Cinemark Movies 14 in Mishawaka is scheduled to reopen on July 10 with enhanced safety measures in place.

Cinemark is also planning to show some classic films with reduced prices as they welcome moviegoers back.

You can find much more information at cinemark.com/cinemark-standard and cinemark.com/comeback-classics.

From Cinemark:



CLEANLINESS: NOW SHOWING EVERYWHERE

Your theatre has been thoroughly sanitized using products identified by the EPA to be EFFECTIVE IN ELIMINATING COVID-19. Here’s how we’re enhancing our cleanliness & sanitizing standards.

THOROUGHLY SANITIZED AT LEAST EVERY 30 MINUTES: Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure your safety — now we have added an extra level of cleaning & sanitizing that meets or exceeds CDC and WHO guidelines. This includes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19 throughout the theatre.

• Concession stands, kitchens, restaurants and bars, including countertops, food-prep areas, drink stations, napkin dispensers and check-out areas.

• Restrooms are extensively disinfected every morning and sanitized every 30 minutes during operating hours, including door handles, toilets, handles, sinks, countertops, soap dispensers, faucets and baby-changing stations.

• Other high-touch areas throughout the theatre, including door handles, handrails, self-ticketing kiosks and box-office countertops.

AUDITORIUMS DISINFECTED EVERY MORNING: Before you set foot into our auditoriums, rest assured that your seat and surrounding areas have been carefully prepared for you. Each morning, all auditoriums are extensively disinfected using pressurized sprayer equipment to reach all seats, handrails, armrests, tables, footrests and cup holders. This fast-drying and non-toxic method allows us to thoroughly and evenly apply products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

SEATS SANITIZED BEFORE EVERY MOVIE: Any seat that is occupied will be sanitized again before the next showtime, as well as adjacent seats, handrails and children’s booster seats. For extra assurance, seat wipe dispensers are available for any guest who wishes to re-clean their seat.

AMPLE SUPPLY OF HAND SANITIZER & SEAT WIPES: Cinemark is proactively placing hand sanitizers at the box office and active concession stand registers. Seat wipe dispensers have also been added, centrally located in hallways outside the auditoriums.

IMPROVING OVERALL AIR QUALITY: Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh-air rate of our building HVAC systems. We have added a morning purge cycle that increases the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. Additionally, we are now utilizing our supply fans constantly while occupied, allowing us to bring even more fresh air from outdoors to our guests day and night.

EXPANDED USE OF HIGH-EFFICIENCY FILTERS: We are now using vacuums equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

GUEST SAFETY CHECKLIST

We can’t wait to have you back and once again share in the power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen. Here are some of the ways we’re protecting your safety — and ways you can help.

REDUCED AUDITORIUM CAPACITIES & STAGGERED SHOWTIMES: For the time being, overall auditorium capacities are being reduced for your safety and to maintain compliance with all local and state guidelines. When you purchase movie tickets at Cinemark, we now automatically block the seats adjacent to your party. In addition, we are staggering showtimes to allow more time for guests to exit and prevent overcrowding in our restrooms, halls and lobbies. This also allows employees more time to clean and sanitize between movies. Guests are encouraged to practice physical distancing when entering and exiting the auditorium.

CONTACTLESS TICKETING: We encourage you to purchase tickets online, which will allow for a more contactless in-theatre experience. If you prefer to purchase tickets in a theatre, please consider using a contactless-enabled credit card or your preferred mobile wallet payment type. Good news — we have also streamlined our in-theatre ticket verification process to minimize contact and get you to your movie faster. Guests who purchase tickets online via our website or app (or a third-party provider such as Fandango or Atom Tickets) are no longer required to also carry a printed ticket. Simply show your ticket confirmation QR code to the usher at the ticket podium to scan. Guests purchasing tickets at the box office or theatre kiosk will still receive a printed ticket, however it no longer needs to be handed to our ushers for tearing. Just show your ticket and be on your way.

ASKING GUESTS FOR COOPERATION & PATIENCE: As we navigate this new normal, Cinemark is taking every precaution to ensure your safety — and we’re asking our guests to do the same. Please help us by considering the following: Dispose of all trash, seat wipes and unwanted protective gear in proper bins upon leaving the auditorium, which helps limit indirect contact and also gives our employees time for enhanced sanitizing. Please practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from fellow guests and employees in all areas of the theatre — including entrances, lobbies, concession areas, restrooms, hallways, restaurants, game rooms, lounge areas and auditoriums. Physical distancing markers have been placed on floors throughout the theatre as a reminder.

WELLNESS OF GUESTS: Any guest who feels unwell, has a fever, and/or has any COVID-19-like symptom is asked to please refrain from entering the theatre, and instead, request a contactless refund online, in our app or call 1-800-CINEMARK.

USE OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE WEAR: We encourage guests to wear facial masks or coverings in all common areas, such as lobbies, hallways, restrooms, restaurants, lounges, game rooms and concession stands. Wearing a mask in the auditorium during your movie is optional, unless local laws require masks at all times while in public places. (Please note: Facial masks should be designed specifically for medical and/or protective use. Costume-type masks that cover more than the nose and mouth are not allowed.)

CASH EXCHANGE: To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted for snack purchases. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available. As always, gift cards are redeemable at the concession stand.



