Cinemark Movies 14 employees laid off

Cinemark is permanently laying off 150 movie theater employees in Indiana after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the chain to close theaters in Mishawaka, Indianapolis and Valparaiso.

According to a WARN notice sent to the state, Cinemark Movies 14 in Mishawaka employed 60 people.

The employees were paid until March 26.

Cinemark notified the state of Indiana about the layoffs on March 26.

From Cinemark to the Department of Workforce Development:

Re: Notification of Facility Closings and Employment Separation – WARN Act Notice To Whom It May Concern:

This Notice is being provided to you pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (“WARN”) Act of 1988, and any applicable state equivalent.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, including mandatory closure orders in some locations and recommendations of health and safety officials concerning steps to mitigate the spread of COVID19, Cinemark USA, Inc. and its affiliates (the “Company”) have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our movie theatre locations in the state of Indiana. As a result, we will permanently lay off non-exempt and exempt employees at our theatres in the state as of March 26, 2020.

This notice is being given as soon as possible, but due to the rapidly developing and changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional notice was not feasible.

This is not a union facility and no bumping rights exist for these employees. The layoff will impact 150 employees in the state of Indiana. A list of theatre names and physical addresses, affected positions and the number of affected employees in each position is attached to this letter.

All employees not terminated for good cause will be paid until March 26, 2020.

We regret the circumstances that made this layoff necessary. If you have any questions or need further information, you may contact Sid Srivastava, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Cinemark USA, Inc., 3900 Dallas Parkway, Suite 500, Plano TX 75093; 972-665-1000; ssrivastava@cinemark.com.

Sincerely,

Sid Srivastava

