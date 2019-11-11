Cindi Clawson's Read Across Michiana continues in LaVille

16 News Now meteorologist Cindi Clawson is continuing on her mission to read to more than 100 elementary school classes.

It's part of her Read Across Michiana Marathon, an effort to encourage literacy while having fun. It's now in its seventh year.

On Monday, Cindi was at LaVille Elementary School, which marks the 49th class where she is reading. This year's book is "The Epic Adventures of Huggie and Stick."

Students enjoyed the visit and said it is important to read.

"Really important, you use it a lot, when you grow up and when you're a kid. When you are president and everything of that sort," third-grader Savannah said of reading.

"You will learn new things, and there is always a message in a book, and maybe you can learn that lesson," third-grader Donovan said.

Out of the 113 schools where Cindi is reading, 10 of them will get a book for the school's library, donated by the publisher.

