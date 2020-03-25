Churches hold virtual services amid coronavirus pandemic

Churches are changing the way worship takes place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most churches, the First Baptist Church of Mishawaka is now holding virtual worship services.

The church pre-records a service each week, and members are encouraged to watch from their homes every Sunday.

On Sunday nights, the church members do a bible study through an online video conference.

“It’s important for us as a church to be that reminder that we’re here to pray for people, we’re here to love people,” said senior pastor Pete Jones. “I feel like it’s more crucial now than ever that we show love to one another.”

While many churches are concerned about finances amid the shutdown, First Baptist is encouraging members to support the church through online giving.

