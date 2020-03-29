Churches adjust to services online

Churches may be closed for service on Sundays but some are still running services online.

Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend held their weekly kids service through Zoom video chat.

Because the Church cannot run church services in person due to the statewide order restriction, they are finding new ways to connect with children.

Pastors at the Church say they are continuing to find different ways to reach people at home.

"I think when we initially heard from our corporate office that we are no longer having live worship, we just knew that we were going to have to figure out some way to stay connected so that our people can feel connected with one another," associate pastor Brad Davick said.

Christ the King Lutheran Church hosts kids services online every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.