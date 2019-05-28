Church, school, and homes damaged in tornado

Monday evening’s tornado brought widespread damage to Miami County.

An Amish school off Pleasant Hill Road was damaged but unoccupied on the Monday evening of the Memorial Day holiday—same goes with the United Methodist Church across the street.

The storm destroyed a number of barns and garages and the Habermann home north of Macy.

“This house belongs to my sister. She’s in Florida now thank goodness because I do not think she would have survived,” said Nancy Sander while staring at the concrete foundation left behind. “There’s nothing left. The floor, everything just lifted off the foundation. We’ve been finding things out in the field like mementos in the house, some pictures, we found tools, their front door is like a half mile down the road in a field.”

Larry Cattin of the Macy Allen Township Fire Department was part of a team that searched damaged properties Monday night for resident in distress.

“We came out and done a search and rescue and we had to cut our way through the field and move a lot of stuff and the Amish were out, they were already out cleaning up,” Cattlin said. “It was a pretty bad sight because obviously the Amish have horses and there were some horses running everywhere and some of them had broken legs.”

Cattin said he later heard gunshots and was told the owners were dealing with their injured animals. “It was a tough pill to swallow.”

The Amish and Mennonite communities did show up in force to help rebuild a damaged farm house and a barn as the storm’s eastern most reach.

Cattin said three Miami County homes were destroyed and several more were damaged.

