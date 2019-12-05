Church leaders address recent gun violence woes in Benton Harbor

Gun violence is a problem communities struggle with nationwide. Most recently, it has found its way to Benton Harbor.

Carlton A. Lynch, pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and Maurice McAfee, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, talk about recent acts of violence in community during special press conference Thursday.

"We got a problem, and until we all come together and unify, it's always going to become more of a problem,” Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church pastor Carlton Lynch said.

On Thursday, Lynch, along with pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church Maurice McAfee, stood up to the recent gun violence at a press conference and sat down with residents, asking them how they can help.

“What is it that we can do to help you? Many times we have ideas, but we want to hear from our community. 2020 cannot be like 2019,” Lynch said.

Over the last two weeks, a 66-year-old was shot in the face on Pavone Street on Nov. 23, a 19-year-old girl was shot and killed in the Blossom Acres neighborhood on Nov. 30 and a 30-year-old woman was reportedly shot and is now missing after police say traces of her blood was found in a Benton Harbor home on Dec. 2.

However, both Lynch and McAfee say they believe the answer to all the recent violence is the church.

“We want to be able to do something for our young people,” Lynch said.

“Part of what we are doing is finding things for the young people to do and addressing their mental health issues from going to these funerals,” McAfee said.

Lynch says stopping the violence is one thing, but getting the community to speak up is another.

“We have to move beyond stop the violence and we got to start highlighting stop the silence,” Lynch said.

McAfee added that the only way for Benton Harbor to get better in the future is for the community to come together now.

“We want this message to be clear, precise and to the community and the communities at large that we are looking to do something to change our community for 2020,” McAfee said.

Both Lynch and McAfee say they will be holding a community meeting in the next couple of weeks to help bring a stop to the city’s recent gun violence.

