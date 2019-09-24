Church leaders, neighbors hold vigil for victim in weekend shooting

Complete strangers held a vigil Monday evening in South Bend for 34-year-old Edward McCurry, the victim in Saturday morning's deadly shooting.

Police were called to the 1200 block of East Cedar around 4 a.m.

McCurry died from his injuries after witnesses say he was shot near a home on the corner of Cedar and Walsh. Police tell 16 News Now that initial information indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of females on Cedar Street shortly beforehand.

Three other females were injured and transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. One of the females was later taken back to the hospital by ambulance when she started experiencing complications from her injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Local church leaders said they held the vigil to offer up prayers for a better, safer tomorrow.

"Growing up, we may have fought, but we didn't pull guns and it wasn't about the bullet. ... What's frustrating about it, you got young men and women like they are confused about life," said Bishop of New Creation Praise and Worship Center Willie Davis.

"A solution can't just be we are walking around doing vigils when they die. We need to walk around before they die. We need to come hand-in-hand before crime happens," said Minister with New Creation Praise and Worship Center Everett Carver.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is following leads on this case. No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

