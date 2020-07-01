Advertisement

Church hosting new Tent City wants help from city officials

(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
It’s been about a month since a

, outside a church in South Bend.

The pastor says they're running out of resources and now they're asking the city for help.

The church has been financing the majority of Tent City supplying food, clothing, hygiene products, even helping homeless individuals find employment but that's about all they can do.

Pastor Mario Sims says Tent City is only a short-term solution and he was hoping the city would step up by now.

Last week, local stakeholders, including South Bend Common Council members and the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association, met to discuss long-term plans moving forward to address homelessness in South Bend, like permanent supportive housing.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said weeks ago that his administration will work on short and long-term solutions.

On Monday, the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association met with the mayor.

They claim they left that meeting feeling disappointed, adding the mayor does not have a plan to solve this.

Pastor Sims says he has also reached out to the mayor, but never heard back.

“We're just disappointed,” Sims said. “We are disappointed in the mayor's lack of leadership. As a pastor, I am not going to push these people off church property. But also as a pastor, I recognize that there are resources we need to help them along their journey that could come from the city. The city, represented by the chief executive office of the mayor, is missing an action."

We reached out to the mayor for his response and what steps he is taking or plans to take to address homelessness in South Bend but have not heard back.

