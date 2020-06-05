Church hit by gunfire in South Bend

At least 64 shots were fired in South Bend shortly after midnight Thursday night.

The gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles.

One of the bullets apparently went through a stained glass window at St. Stanislaus Church on N. Brookfield St.

“It just makes me scratch my head,” said Monsignor John Fritz. “It's frustrating in general that this would happen at all particularly because we just had it redone. We're trying to improve were trying to be a positive presence here.”

Officials believe the church was not the intended target of the shooter.

