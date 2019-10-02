Church donates washer, dryer to SB school to boost students' confidence

A donation to a South Bend school will make sure kids have clean uniforms throughout the school year.

Christ Temple Apostolic Church delivered the washer and dryer to Coquillard Elementary School.

The church recognized there was a need to make sure students were able to have clean uniforms, and the donation is a way to help students' self-confidence and make sure their needs are met.

"I am just so excited because this is a dream come true," Principal DeVetta Farrow said. "A couple of years ago when I came to Coquillard, there was a great need for our students to have clean clothes, and sometimes their uniforms weren't up to par, so that created a lot of self-esteem issues."

The school says its community partnerships that are key to helping the students in South Bend schools.

