Christ Child Society providing back-to-school outfits

Pencils, glue and paper aren't the only items on Mom's back-to-school shopping list. So are new pants, shirts, shoes and socks.

But not everyone can afford them.

The Christ Child Society is a local charity in South Bend that helps provide families in need with an outfit to go back to school.

Qualifying families are referred to them by 35 local social service agencies.

Opening day is Wednesday at their clothing center on Scott Street in South Bend!

“They get a brand new pair of shoes, sneakers, and if we have their sizes, a used pair as well to subsidize it,” said Pat Falvey, the Co-President of Christ Child Society, South Bend. “We also give them brand new clothing.”

The new clothes include seven pairs of socks and underwear, as well as new pants and shirts. Uniform options are available for students who need them. For winter, the children are given new coats, hats and gloves. There are pajamas, layettes and other infant items available for younger children and babies.

Over 400 women volunteer with Christ Child Society. Last year, they helped over 3,000 local kids in need.

The Christ Child Society clothing center is located at 308 South Scott Street, South Bend, IN, 46601. They are open from August through December. August 7 is their opening day for referred clients. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact 574-288-6028 or go to their website: christchildsb.org