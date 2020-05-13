Christ Child Society hosts Diaper Drop-Off Wednesday

Many low-income families have experienced the stress of needing diapers.

Christ Child Society is trying to fill this need through a Diaper Drop-Off.

The event will take place Wednesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Christ Child Society.

All diaper sizes are needed.

Last week, they collected 6,500 diapers for Center for the Homeless.

And on Wednesday, they hope to collect even more. The diapers will be donated to community partners in need like St. Margaret's House, Hope Mission and El Campito.

"Diapers are very expensive to buy and we felt that, at this time when so many people aren't working on a job, that diapers are a huge expense for families," said Suzanne Wiwi, co-president of Christ Child Society.

Christ Child Society hopes to continue finding more ways to help struggling organizations in the future.

"We've heard of cases where people are reusing the diapers, and we don't want that to happen," said Pat Falvey, co-president.

