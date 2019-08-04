Chris Finke prepares for final season while keeping hometown close

Notre Dame’s football season got underway this morning down in Culver, Indiana.

But for Chris Finke his focus was on football but also his hometown.

After practice, he offered his thoughts on this weekend's mass shooting in Dayton.

“[I] saw a little bit about it and then we were kind of out to practice,” Finke said. “My family and friends are safe as far as I know. You know you see these things happen all the time, it kind of feels a little different when it's your hometown. Just think about, if you lose someone you love, then it becomes real. It's kind of a crazy thing that happened.”

With his hometown in the back of his mind, Chris Finke took the field for his final pre-season as a Golden Domer.

Finke enters his final season after a breakout 2018.

The former walk-on was the team's third-leading receiver with more than 570 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Now, Finke uses his experience to teach this incoming class to play in every practice and game as if it's their last year.

Through it all, Finke has remained confident in himself and his skills.

“I've always been pretty confident in myself,” Finke said. “It's wavered at times coming in as a walk-on, being a freshmen and being at the bottom of the totem pole. But just the work ethic that's been instilled in me from the time I was born. Being brought up the way I was by my parents. Just kind of keeping my nose to the ground no matter what's happening has given me the confidence to take everything that's come to me in stride. I'm incredibly blessed that it turned out the way it did. I'm really excited for the last year. Try not to take anything for granted.”

