Choose Your Own Adventure at Rum Village Park Tuesday

It’s the Best. Week. Ever. in South Bend.

This week is filled with special events and celebrations of culture and progress in our community.

Part of the celebrations are happening at Rum Village Park on Tuesday.

From 4 to 8 p.m., you can play disc golf, pickle ball and do a high ropes course.

Edge Adventures will offer discounted climbs for just $10.

There will also be live music, food, nature walks and much more.

"It's really fun that we're highlighting all different parts of the city,” said Jonathan Jones, Director of Recreation at Venues, Parks & Arts. “We've been downtown, we've been on the north side of town. Right now we're kind of on the southwest side of town and each day we're kind of highlighting different areas and the things that are great."

For more information, watch the videos above or click here .

