Chocolate Walk in Plymouth spreads charity and change through downtown

The second annual Chocolate Walk happened in downtown Plymouth on Saturday.

The event kicked off at the historic Marshall County Museum.

Nearly 150 people enjoyed all different types of chocolate from 25 different businesses around town.

The goal of the event was to help spread charity and change throughout downtown by dishing out some divine dessert.

"With 25 participants in the Chocolate Walk, that's 25 businesses you may not have known that were here in downtown, but there are actually 110 businesses in the downtown footprint of Plymouth… so there is something for everybody. There's all kinds of businesses here," explained Sandy Saenz with Discover Plymouth.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to to the food and clothing pantry at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center.