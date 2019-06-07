Chinese wheel manufacturer bringing more than 100 jobs to Plymouth

A Chinese wheel manufacturer has announced plans to build a production facility in Plymouth, creating around 117 jobs in the coming years.

Indiana Wheel Corporation will invest nearly $23 million to purchase, renovate and equip a 300,000-square-foot production facility at 2935 Vanvactor Drive in Plymouth, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The new facility, which will undergo immediate on-site infrastructure improvements, will feature more than $14.5 million of state-of-the-art, specially-designed equipment to support IWC’s manufacturing operations for the trailer and recreational vehicle (RV) industries.

Upgrades will begin this summer with production expected to start later this year.