Chilly weather sticking around a while

Spotty rain showers still possible through the evening in northern areas, possibly with a few flakes or graupel mixing in. Skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with lows around 30 degrees. Don’t forget to set the clocks back an hour tonight and enjoy that extra hour of sleep.

Temperatures should be similar tomorrow in the mid to upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and slightly breezy conditions. Another chance for rain tomorrow night as a weak front moves through the region. Not as cool tomorrow night with lows near 40. Plenty of clouds expected on Monday with showers possible during the day, and a slight chance for rain, possibly mixing with snow Monday night. The next system brings a small chance for rain Tuesday night, with rain and snow possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will be well below normal to finish off the work week with highs in the 30s and a chance for rain and snow showers.

