Chilly weather leads into the first weekend of Spring

Today:

Thicker cloud cover remains through lunchtime with a strong breeze from the NNW. We start the day warm with temperatures falling through the afternoon. We’ll have an early morning ‘high’ in the 50s with afternoon temperatures dropping into the 30s.

Tonight:

Becoming very cold. Overnight lows in the low 20s— some communities dipping into the teens. Frost likely with some spots of black ice. Not as windy. Clear skies.

Saturday:

Sunny & dry. A beautiful start to the weekend, but don’t head outside unprepared! Temperatures will be more than 10 degrees below average with highs in the middle 30s.