TODAY:

Few showers finishing this morning with a brief rain/snow mix. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with a brisk feel to your day. Harsh winds from the NW keep a wind chill in effect all day.

TONIGHT:

Frosty! A low of 32 degrees with winds gradually dying down. Mainly clear skies overnight.

TOMORROW:

A cold start with pleasant conditions through the afternoon. Highs reach the middle 50s and we’ll see plenty of sunshine.