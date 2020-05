TODAY:

A chilly start. Wake-up temps in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. We’re gradually clearing out the cloud cover, moving towards a sunny afternoon. Highs reach the middle 50s; A bit of a breeze.

TONIGHT:

Lows return to the 30s. Another chilly evening with clear skies and dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

A bit warmer. Pleasant from AM to PM. Temperatures top out near 60 degrees.