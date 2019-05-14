Chilly start translates to warm, sunny afternoon

A chilly start to the day! Wake-up temperatures in the middle 30s with clear skies and calm winds.

Warming-trend takes place mid-May

We’re still clear and calm into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 60s. A pleasant day!! We’re rain-free for the next 24 hours.

Not nearly as cold tonight. Lows drop into the middle and upper 40s overnight. A bit of cloud cover builds back in to Michiana.

Wednesday is another nice day from start to finish. A few isolated rain shower chances on the radar, especially around dinnertime. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.