Chilly start but a warm finish to the weekend

Another chilly night ahead. We stayed in the 20s today, and tonight with clearing skies we will see temps fall well through the teens, bottoming off in the low teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits, and perhaps sneak below zero. Flurries/very light lake snow still possible in spots.

Tomorrow we expect to see a decent amount of sunshine, but don’t expect that to warm us up much. We will be a bit warm than today, but only in the low 30s with a light breeze to make it feel even colder. We do warm up quite a bit as southerly winds increase on Sunday. We’ll get back up to near 50 degrees again, which will start to melt some of the snow. Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday. We will see times of rain and snow each day through Thursday, with highs most days in the mid to upper 40s, but overnight lows closer to the freezing mark.

