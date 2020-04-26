Chilly night ahead, more rain this week

Clear skies expected tonight with winds letting up quite a bit. Temperatures will be much chillier tonight with lows in the mid 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for almost all of us as we could see damage to sensitive plants with these temps.

We will start off with sunshine tomorrow with clouds increasing in the afternoon. There will be a chance for rain late in the day in northwestern areas, but a better chance for rain Monday night. It will be even warmer tomorrow with high in the mid 60s. We’ll see upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Tuesday, but more rain is possible. The heaviest rain looks to come Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some thunder possible Tuesday night. We cool down for Thursday and Friday, but temps warm back up for the weekend.

