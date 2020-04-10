Chilly Friday weather with a strong breeze

TODAY:

Still very breezy with a harsh wind chill to start the day. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Winds die down through the day. Manly dry into the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies with a low near the freezing point. Not as much of a wind chill with a breeze from the west ranging 5-10mph.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday is dry until late evening. We’ll get to enjoy some sunshine and warmer temps! Highs in the middle 50s. Pleasant.

Sunday brings rain showers to the area. On/off activity will move most Easter egg hunts indoors. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60.