Children's Museum of Indianapolis to reopen July 11

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced it will reopen to the public with limited capacity on July 11.

In order to ensure the capacity remains at the desired limit, each visitor must reserve a ticket in advance. This includes members and donors.

Because several of the exhibits are interactive, the museum is placing a higher emphasis on actors telling stories and using verbal engagements. Some exhibits will be temporarily closed as a precaution.

According to a statement, the museum developed a task force and advisory committee to develop its new practices and identify what families want to make them feel safe.

The museum has increased frequency of cleaning, but requires that all visitors wear face masks. Face masks will also be required for all staff.

The museum asks that any visitors or staff who don’t feel well stay home.

There will also be new signage to assist visitors in staying 6 feet apart.

For more information, visit childrensmuseum.org.

