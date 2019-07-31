Children get a chance to chill with a cop in Mishawaka

The Mishawaka Police Department hosted its Chill with a Cop event in Central Park Wednesday.

It featured a dunk tank, a bubble party and chances to get in both a police car and SWAT van.

The free event was designed to give children a chance to get to know police officers in a positive, fun environment.

"It's such an important thing to build up that relationship and let them know that we can be approached, especially if they need something," Lt. Tim Williams said. "They don't need to be afraid of us, and we're there for them, and that's what it's all about."

This event is part of the police department's community policing philosophy.

Thursday on 16 News Now at 4, we will talk more with Williams about what that philosophy looks like in action.

