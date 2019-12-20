Child porn charges brought against Knox man

A Knox man is facing charges for possession of child pornography.

Thirty-seven-year-old Paul Hoover is accused of taking pictures of a nude girl on his phone, according to our reporting partners at WKVI. The girl allegedly was 10 or 11 years old at the time it occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WKVI.

Hoover also reportedly possessed other photos of child pornography downloaded off the internet.

He's being held in the Starke County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond for charges of Level 4 felony child exploitation and one count each of Level 5 and 6 possession of child pornography.

