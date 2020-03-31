Child gets surprise birthday parade after original plans cancelled due to coronavirus

COVID-19 has all but put a stop to gatherings and celebrations, including the Carter Klimek's 5th birthday party.

16 News Now learned how neighbors and friends still celebrated with Carter while social distancing.

When the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to have people over for Carter Klimek's 5th birthday it couldn't stop the surprise birthday parade that dropped off presents and candy outside of his house.

"We were pretty bummed when we had to cancel it last Saturday so a my husband and I and the help of a family friend decided to come up with this and do something fun to celebrate him," said Carter's mother Chelsea Klimek.

Not only did friends and family drive through but Carter also got visited by some local heroes from the St. Joseph County Police Department.

"I'm a teacher at school and it's really hard when a kid that young can't be at school and have all the kids celebrate him, so its really nice to have something like this where we can all be together yet social distancing at the same time and celebrate him on his big day. I hope his reaction is awesome," said family friend Madison Bates.

Chelsea Klimak said she didn't expect this big of a crowd to arrive.

Carter told me he was ready for the surprise all along.

"I didn't think it would be this big. It was so exciting and I think this will be a birthday he will never forget, and thank you everyone who came out in supporting him. That was really awesome," Chelsea said.

Proving that you can still have a birthday party, even in a pandemic.

From everyone here at 16 News Now, we'd also like to congratulate Carter on his first half-decade.