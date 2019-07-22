Child dies after being found unresponsive in Marshall County lake

A 1-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in Lake of the Woods in Marshall County.

Emergency responders were dispatched Saturday night to the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive near the town of Bremen. Initial reports were that a young child was pulled from the lake and was unresponsive.

According to an investigation by the Indiana DNR, family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home open and the 1-year-old missing. After a brief search, family members located the child floating in 18 inches of water.

The child was missing for 5-10 minutes.

The 1-year-old died Monday morning at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. An official cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The child has not been publicly identified.

