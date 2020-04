Chikaming Township Police are investigating the death of an Illinois woman.

Police were called to the Sawyer Travel Centers of America just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of an unresponsive woman.

She was found inside of a car in the parking lot.

Police found Brandy Johnson, 28, of Illinois dead in the driver's seat.

The cause of death is unknown.

The medical examiner's office is currently investigating.