Chief: Suspect in Detroit officer’s slaying ‘very target specific’

Detroit’s police chief says a gunman who fatally shot one officer and wounded another was trying “to bait” them as they searched a home for him.

Chief James Craig said Thursday that the 28-year-old man waited at the bottom of basement stairs, fired two shots from an assault-type rifle and ran past the fallen officers. Other officers shot him in the arm outside the home. He was arrested a block away.

Craig said the gunman was “very target specific” and “knew what he planned to do.”

Officer Rasheen McClain was shot in the neck and died. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse is being treated for a leg wound.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening as officers responded to a report of a man with a gun who was looking for an estranged girlfriend.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the slain officer’s last name to McClain instead of McLain and the spelling of the wounded officer’s first name to Phillippe instead of Philippe.

11/21/2019 3:06:11 PM (GMT -5:00)

