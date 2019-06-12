Chick-fil-A to close Mishawaka Main Street restaurant for 8 weeks

Chick-fil-A is closing their Mishawaka Main Street location for about eight weeks this summer for remodeling.

The restaurant's capacity is expected to nearly double.

The exact date of closure hasn't been determined yet, but it'll happen sometime this summer.

"When the Mishawaka Main Street Chick-fil-A restaurant location reopens, it will showcase the chain’s vintage heritage interior design, a dining room with premium finishes including subway tile and large windows as well as a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, and a custom light fixture made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles," according to the Chick-fil-A PR Team. "Outdoor seating will be created and the chain’s centerline kitchen design will be implemented which will nearly double the capacity of the original."

